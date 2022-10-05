Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.86 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Mdex’s official website is mdex.com/#. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

