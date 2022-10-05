Meanfi (MEAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Meanfi (MEAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Meanfi token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meanfi has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Meanfi has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Meanfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meanfi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Meanfi Token Profile

Meanfi launched on September 21st, 2021. Meanfi’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Meanfi’s official Twitter account is @meanfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meanfi’s official website is meanfi.com.

Meanfi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meanfi (MEAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Meanfi has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meanfi is 0.12783982 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,278,435.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meanfi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meanfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meanfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meanfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meanfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meanfi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.