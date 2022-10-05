Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. 10,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

