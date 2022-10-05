Media Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $624,018.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00042269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Media Network is media.network.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

