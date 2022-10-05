Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading Up 7.9%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 38,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 67,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

