Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Up 9.4% in September

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 520,388 shares of company stock worth $81,752,898. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Medpace alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 44.1% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Medpace by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 18.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.