Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Medtronic by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 221,428 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 49,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 251,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 95,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

