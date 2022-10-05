MemePad 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,914.00 (MEPAD)

MemePad (MEPAD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, MemePad has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One MemePad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MemePad has a market capitalization of $792,385.00 and $152,914.00 worth of MemePad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MemePad Coin Profile

MemePad was first traded on April 25th, 2021. MemePad’s total supply is 395,796,592 coins. MemePad’s official Twitter account is @MemePadlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MemePad is memepad.co.

MemePad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemePad V2 allows anyone to launch a token on the Binance Smart Chain in a simple, decentralized, and automated way using an innovative UI.Token Creators & Developers can now use MemePad to raise funds for their BEP-20 tokens, without any supervision or interference from the launchpad team itself.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemePad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemePad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MemePad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

