Merit Circle 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million (MC)

Merit Circle (MC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Merit Circle token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Merit Circle has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merit Circle has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Merit Circle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merit Circle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Merit Circle Profile

Merit Circle’s launch date was October 21st, 2021. Merit Circle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,592,000 tokens. Merit Circle’s official message board is medium.com/@meritcircle. Merit Circle’s official website is www.meritcircle.io. Merit Circle’s official Twitter account is @meritcircle_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Merit Circle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merit Circle (MC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Merit Circle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 42,592,000 in circulation. The last known price of Merit Circle is 0.67114457 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,396,696.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meritcircle.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merit Circle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merit Circle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merit Circle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merit Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merit Circle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.