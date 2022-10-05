Meritage Portfolio Management Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,379 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 8,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

