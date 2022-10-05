Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

