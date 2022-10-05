Mesa Laboratories, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.32. 187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.45 and a beta of 0.65. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $136.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average of $203.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.