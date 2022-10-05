Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lifted by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.17. 398,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,500,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

