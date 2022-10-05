MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

MGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,481. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

