MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
MGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,481. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
