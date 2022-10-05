MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

