MIB Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $547.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $105,763.64 and $547.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014960 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00068593 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 453,846,377 coins and its circulating supply is 176,544,449 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

