Michael Eugene Mcbride Sells 6,832 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 790,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.76.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.