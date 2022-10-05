Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.35

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.35 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 80.10 ($0.97). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 6,951 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

