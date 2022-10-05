Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,990 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. 816,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,711,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

