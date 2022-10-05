Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Mines of Dalarnia has traded down 9% against the dollar. Mines of Dalarnia has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and $18.62 million worth of Mines of Dalarnia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mines of Dalarnia token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mines of Dalarnia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

Mines of Dalarnia Profile

Mines of Dalarnia launched on October 30th, 2021. Mines of Dalarnia’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,484,058 tokens. Mines of Dalarnia’s official Twitter account is @minesofdalarnia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mines of Dalarnia is https://reddit.com/r/ChromiaStudios. The official message board for Mines of Dalarnia is minesofdalarnia.medium.com. Mines of Dalarnia’s official website is www.minesofdalarnia.com.

Mines of Dalarnia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mines of Dalarnia (DAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mines of Dalarnia has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 208,484,058 in circulation. The last known price of Mines of Dalarnia is 0.21318226 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,925,091.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minesofdalarnia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mines of Dalarnia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mines of Dalarnia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mines of Dalarnia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mines of Dalarnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mines of Dalarnia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.