Mist (MIST) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mist (MIST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Mist has a total market cap of $15.66 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mist is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

