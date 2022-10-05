Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.70. 85,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,145. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

