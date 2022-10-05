Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 385 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,154. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.