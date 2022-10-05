Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.20. 24,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

