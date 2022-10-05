Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.8 %

WEC stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,747. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

