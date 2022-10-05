Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sempra by 105.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,600,000 after purchasing an additional 172,518 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Sempra by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 852,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 309,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,941. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

