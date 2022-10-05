Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $582.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $664.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.23 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

