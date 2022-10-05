Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Takes $972,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 66,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,317. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

