Mizuho Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $50.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ALE opened at $52.62 on Monday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

