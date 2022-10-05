ML & R Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 17,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,246. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

