ML & R Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,811 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 13.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,534. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

