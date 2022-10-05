Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $63.07. 3,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,367% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Molson Coors Brewing Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

