MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $37.10 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00270244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

