Monetha Trading Down 5.8% This Week (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $322,433.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

