Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.13 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $190.62 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00086338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00064446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007687 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,037,664,351 coins and its circulating supply is 397,954,520 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam (GLMR) is a cryptocurrency . Moonbeam has a current supply of 1,037,561,132 with 397,830,559 in circulation. The last known price of Moonbeam is 0.46185235 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $11,646,861.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbeam.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.