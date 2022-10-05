MoonBear.finance (MBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265,128.00

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $265,128.00 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonBear.finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance launched on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonBear.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonBear.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.