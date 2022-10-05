Morgan Stanley Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €47.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $24.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

About Aperam

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.