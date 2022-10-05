Morgan Stanley Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €47.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $24.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APEMY)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.