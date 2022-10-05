MVL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.17 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MVL has a total market cap of $104.32 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.