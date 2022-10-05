Nabox (NABOX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $430,957.00

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $374,415.00 and $430,957.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 12,568,492,433 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

