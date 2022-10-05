Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.36. 197,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

