Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 153220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Netlist Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a PE ratio of 258.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

