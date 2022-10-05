Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider David W. Boyer Sells 1,437 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. 574,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,248. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.