New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) PT Lowered to $12.50

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.
New Mountain Finance Trading Down 2.0 %
NMFC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 236,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11.
New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About New Mountain Finance
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.
