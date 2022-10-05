NEXTEP Price Down 13.1% This Week (NEXTEP)

NEXTEP (NEXTEP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One NEXTEP token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXTEP has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of NEXTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXTEP has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

NEXTEP Token Profile

NEXTEP launched on December 5th, 2021. The official website for NEXTEP is nextepcrypto.com. NEXTEP’s official Twitter account is @nextep_crypto.

NEXTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXTEP (NEXTEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NEXTEP is 0.00011542 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,626.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextepcrypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXTEP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXTEP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXTEP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

