NFT Champions (CHAMP) Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

NFT Champions (CHAMP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, NFT Champions has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Champions has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $47,692.00 worth of NFT Champions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Champions token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

NFT Champions Token Profile

NFT Champions’ launch date was October 26th, 2021. NFT Champions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NFT Champions’ official website is nftchampions.cc. NFT Champions’ official Twitter account is @nftchampions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Champions (CHAMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. NFT Champions has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFT Champions is 0.01444792 USD and is up 6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $65,819.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftchampions.cc/.”

