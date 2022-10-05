NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 349,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

