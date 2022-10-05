Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 4.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 224,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,254,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

