Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

