NumisMe (NUME) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

NumisMe (NUME) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One NumisMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. NumisMe has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $9,270.00 worth of NumisMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NumisMe has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

NumisMe Profile

NumisMe was first traded on March 29th, 2022. The official website for NumisMe is numisme.io. NumisMe’s official Twitter account is @numismecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NumisMe

According to CryptoCompare, “NumisMe (NUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NumisMe has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NumisMe is 0.02386407 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $288.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numisme.io.”

