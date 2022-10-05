Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,282,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Nutex Health Trading Down 11.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.