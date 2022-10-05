Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Rating) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 4,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,282,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

